Two dead in Rusk County crash, no seatbelts worn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The driver and passenger were killed in a car crash Thursday afternoon after the driver lost control of their vehicle due to a blown tire and left the roadway, according to Jean Dark.

On Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on FM 2012 two miles south of Laird Hill where a GMC truck was traveling north when the right tire blew out causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck left the roadway, striking a pipe fence and tree.

Both the driver and passenger, Chad Blackman, 32, of Grand Praire were pronounced dead at the scene and were not wearing seatbelts at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.