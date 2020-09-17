Two bakers are making household items delicious with their illusion cakes

(RTV/KETK)- Two talented bakers from Hong Kong are taking cake making to the next level. The duo team is making cakes that look like everyday items, and they call them illusion cakes.

“We feel very satisfied and happy, you know, that people are actually confused about things with our works, so it’s very funny and interesting, said Alison Chan, co-founder of Dear Harley Cake Studio.

They’ve created an edible flip flop, a handbag, a remote control and they all taste like chocolate.

The founders came up with the idea of these illusion cakes after baking a custom cake for a relative who loves bananas.

Now, the baker’s creations are getting a lot of attention on social media.

After the bakers posted their creations online, their business increased and this helped them bounce back after a slump due to the coronavirus.

“This illusion cake wave that is currently hitting us, kind of saved us, kind of saved our business. Because, as I said, three months ago, when the pandemic started to hit us, our shop was quiet for a good two months,” said Chan.

Each design can take a different amount of time to make depending on how detailed it is.

The price for an illusion cake ranges from $200 to $1,700.