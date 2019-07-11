Twitter users reporting widespread outages

(WFLA) – If you’re having trouble accessing Twitter, you’re not the only one.

Twitter users throughout the United States and other parts of the world are reporting widespread outages. The issues with the social media platform started around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, according to DownDetector.

Users who try visiting the website on a desktop or laptop are given an error message.

“Something is technically wrong,” the message reads. “Thanks for noticing—we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.”

The Twitter app gives users an error message saying tweets aren’t loading correctly.

More than 47,000 users have reported problems to DownDetector. A live map on the website shows outages from coast to coast in the U.S.

The map also shows outages in parts of South America and Europe. Users in the United Kingdom are having the most trouble overseas, the map indicates.

Last week, social media users had issues with Facebook and Instagram. Both social media sites were down for hours.