Turn off your phone: Friday is National Day of Unplugging

Sundown Friday is the start of the National Day of Unplugging.

The event runs 24 hours until sundown Saturday.

It’s a chance to remember what life was like before cellphones and tablets, or to teach kids about those olden days.

It’s part of the Sabbath Manifesto Project, which tries to get people to enjoy the real world.

Organizers draw upon the Jewish belief in the sabbath day of rest, in this case, from technology.

Participants can take a pledge to unplug, ironically, on social media, or they can skip the apps and just pick up a book, go for a walk, or interact with people in person.