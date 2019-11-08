TURN IT UPSIDE DOWN: Nacogdoches drummer plays upside down

Turn the beat around, love to hear percussion, turn it upside down (literally).

A Nacogdoches High School student has a viral video making it’s rounds, and it is bound to turn your frown upside down.

At a football game, senior Sam Jacobs wanted to do something memorable on senior night.

He tells us he has seen other drummers do fun things, and eventually saw some drummers playing upside down on YouTube.

So he thought “I can do that”, so he practiced until he got it down and with some help from a friend the hilarious video came to life.

“The goal was to try and challenge myself and since it was senior night I really wanted to go out with a bang,” said Sam Jacobs. “So basically what happened is I laid down on the ground and threw my legs around my friend Marvin, and then he kind of hoisted me up there and I crossed my legs behind him. It was super fun, I really enjoyed it and I’m glad it got so popular it was really cool.”

Jacobs is in the Army Reserves and plans on being active after college, and he is the vice president of Texas Technology Student Association (TSA).