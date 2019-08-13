TUITION DEBATE: Should you consider a community college first?

(WIAT) — Making the college choice is a tough decision for any high school senior, and deciding between attending a two-year or a four-year school is an added level of stress. But there are benefits two-year colleges that could save students stress, and save parents money.

“A lot of our students say ‘I don’t know what I want to do,’” Roosevelt Mendez, an adviser at Jefferson State Community College in Alamaba said. He leads students through orientation at Jefferson State and helps guide them towards the right path for their future plans.

But there are plenty of community colleges right here in East Texas.

Below is a list of them:

“We tell parents all the time: if you want your baby to stay close to home, but you want them to have a top notch education and you still want them to get every other opportunity just like everybody else, that’s what Jeff State specializes in,” Mendez added.

The lower cost of community college is attractive to many students and parents alike.

The tuition for some of the East Texas colleges and community colleges are below.

TJC: $211/hr

Kilgore College: $86/hr

Panola College: $111/hr

Angelina College: $88/hr

UT Tyler: $786/hr

Stephen F. Austin State University: $446/hr

East Texas Baptist University: $843/hr

Letourneau University: $ 555/hr

Students also have join enrollment options at many local community colleges, allowing them to begin the pursuit of a four-year degree by taking their first two years of courses at a two-year college, and take advantage of the cheaper prices in the process.