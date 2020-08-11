Tuesday Morning Forecast: Weather remains hot today, minimal rain chances late week

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with some heat and humidity. Heat indices will be between 100°-105°. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated showers and storms to the NE. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few clouds in the afternoon, however that won’t help our heat wave any. Clouds may lead to showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a shower or two to the South and East. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and not as warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75 High: 94. Winds: S 5 MPH.