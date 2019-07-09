Tuesday Morning Forecast: Watching the tropics closely

TODAY: Partly cloudy start with a more breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs: middle 90s, feeling like 105° – 110° in the afternoon. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night with temps staying warm. Low: 77, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Even hotter under a partly sunny sky in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT, ending early evening.

THURSDAY: A weak cold front arrives, and a 30% chance of a few showers or t-storms. Still hot. Low: 77. High: 93-95. Wind: NNE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Still hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Impacts from the tropical system possible, including a 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms. Not as hot. Low: 74. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: East 15 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible from the tropical system, chances at 30% to 40%. Milder. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: 30% chance of rain still from the tropical system but is dependent how development evolves today and tomorrow. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.