Tuesday Morning Forecast: Triple digits likely today and rain chance tomorrow

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 8-13-19 

TODAY: Mostly sunny for a majority of the day, few more clouds in the afternoon. Very hot. Highs: upper 90s to lower 100s. Wind: Southwest to East 10 mph.

TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING: Approaching cold front to trigger a few showers and storms by daybreak Wednesday – especially central and northern areas. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Wind: East, turning NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front stalls but the overall air mass moves through, giving us a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A 40% chance for showers and few storms. High: 95. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Lower humidity with plenty of sunshine. Still hot in the afternoons, just not as humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: ESE 10 mph.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Mostly sunny and remaining hot. Humidity increasing. Lows in the middle 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: South to SSW 10 mph.



