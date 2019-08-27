Tuesday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms try to hold together before reaching us

TODAY: Morning storms working their way down from Oklahoma. Scattered potential for most to start the day but most storms stay intact near I-30. By the time they reach I-20 storms become much more sporadic. Overall a 60% for I-30, 30% near I-20, and a 20% for Deep East. Rain activity in the afternoon will be isolated. High: 91, Winds: SE/NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloud skies with storms returning early morning once again. Low: 75, Winds: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms mostly in the morning but could linger into the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Lows: 70-72. Highs: 92-93. Winds: NE 5-10 mph





