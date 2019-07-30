Tuesday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms possible once again today

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-30-19

TODAY: Morning showers and a few storms. Then, more scattered storms in the afternoon, mostly south of I-20. Chances at 40%. Not everyone will see rain. Large range in high temps as well. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SSW, turning SE 10 mph in the late afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies becoming mostly clear for a majority of the night. Staying warm and muggy. Low: 74, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. A 20% chance of an afternoon storm in southern counties. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: East, Southeast 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. A 10% chance of an afternoon thundershower. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. A 10% rain chance with daytime heating. Low: lower to middle 70s. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: Low 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Humid. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: East 5-10 mph.





