Tuesday Morning Forecast: Scattered storms develop this afternoon

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies through the morning. Scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds with some of those storms. Areas that see rain will be dramatically cooler. Rain chances at 60% but mostly afternoon, falls apart into this evening. High: 86, Winds: S 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night with more clouds by morning. Low: 71, Winds: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Very humid. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon – mainly eastern areas. Lows: 70-73. Highs around 90. Winds Southwest 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, and MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: Southwest to Southeast 5-10 mph.