Tuesday Morning Forecast: Return of hot and humid weather

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 7-16-19

TODAY: Few morning clouds clear out by the afternoon. Return of hot & humid weather. High: 94. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph. Heat index will make it feel like 103° – 108°.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night with winds calming. Low: 77, Winds: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A 10% rain chance in southern areas. Hotter. Low: 77. High: 94. Wind: SSW 10 mph. Heat index will make it feel like 102° – 107°.

THURSDAY through SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hotter and back to the July heat! Lows: 75-77. Highs: 94-96. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph. Heat index will make it feel like 102° – 108°.



