Tuesday Morning Forecast: More isolated shower chances but won’t impact everyone

TODAY: Morning clouds slowly breaking up by midday. Isolated showers forming midday and into the afternoon mostly for Deep East areas. Few showers could work their way north. Near I-20 a 20% chance of showers, Deep East Texas 40% chance. High: 89, Winds: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night with a light breeze. Low: 72, Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and a few storms. Partly cloudy & breezy. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 20% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Come fireworks time in the evening rain chances go away. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: South-Southwest 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Lows: 72-76. Highs: Around 92. Winds South-Southwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Dry and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: South 5-10 mph.