Tuesday Morning Forecast: Cooler outlook as we head into the weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-20-19

TODAY: Mostly sunny day with a few upper level clouds. Watching for some isolated showers in the peak of the afternoon but coverage is less than 10%. Hot and humid weather continues, be mindful of the heat! High: 100, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and another warm night ahead. Low: 78, Winds: S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers. Lows near 78. Highs 97-99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 10 mph on Wednesday, SE 10 mph on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Highs near 96. Winds SW to South 5-10 on Thursday, and SE 10 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Lows: 74-76. Highs: 92-93. Winds: South to SE 10 mph.

