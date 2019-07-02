Breaking News
NTSB: Recording indicates problem with left engine seconds before crash that killed 10

Tuesday Midday Forecast: Isolated showers today more widespread tomorrow

News
Posted: / Updated:



TODAY: Isolated showers forming in the afternoon mostly for Deep East areas. Few showers could work their way north. Near I-20 a 20% chance of showers, Deep East Texas 40% chance. High: 89, Winds: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy night with a light breeze. Low: 72, Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and a few storms. Partly cloudy & breezy. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 20% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Come fireworks time in the evening rain chances go away. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: South-Southwest 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Lows: 72-76. Highs: Around 92. Winds South-Southwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Dry and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: South 5-10 mph.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC