Tuesday Midday Forecast: Isolated showers this afternoon and more storms tomorrow AM

TODAY: Although storms have lost a significant punch from earlier this morning there area a few lingering showers still out there. Rain chances this afternoon will be isolated but more showers are possible. 40% chance. High: 85-91, Winds: SE/NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloud skies with storms returning early morning once again. Low: 75, Winds: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms mostly in the morning but could linger into the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 90. Winds: NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY through MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Lows: 70-72. Highs: 92-93. Winds: NE 5-10 mph



