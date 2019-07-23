Tuesday Midday Forecast: Cool weather is here to stay

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-23-19

TODAY: Nice relief from the heat thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Moisture content of the air will continue to drop through out the day and into tonight. Mostly sunny and very nice! Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NNE 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear night with temps dropping. First night in awhile you could get away with opening the windows and turning the AC off. Low: 62-65, Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Sunny and feeling fantastic. We’ll reach our minimum dew points of the week and make it feel fantastic outside. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE 10 mph, East 5-10 mph on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 66. High: 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, South 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.