Trump supporters hold Drive for 45 Flag Run in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Trump supporters gathered on Saturday for the Drive for 45 Flag Run.

The event started at the Broadway Square Mall parking lot. A group of trucks gathered in the lot, and people hung red or blue Trump flags and US flags on their cars. Some people had two and others had 8 flags.

Then, bikers for Trump led the way as many vehicles travelled down on Broadway Street with flags that showed their support for President Trump.

According to the Facebook event page, there were flags and poles available for sale so people could participate.