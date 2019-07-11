Trump reversing course, expected to back off Census question

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump is now expected to back off his effort to add a citizenship question in the 2020 census, according to an NBC report.

Earlier today, it was expected that he would sign an executive order to add the question, but now the administration is looking to collect data in other ways.

The Supreme Court ruled at the end of its term that the administration couldn’t ask the question because it did not present an adequate reason, however, it did not rule on the legality of the question itself.

“It should come as no surprise to anybody the president wants to know who’s in this country legally and lawfully, and he’s going to do everything within his legal authority to make sure that information is known because the American people have a right to know,” the official said.

The President had tweeted earlier in the day that he was holding a press conference after a summit on social media. It is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. central.

“Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.” President Trump

The news conference planned for Thursday comes as two federal judges refused to let the Department of Justice withdraw lawyers from a lawsuit over the Trump administration’s plans to put the citizenship question on the 2020 census form.