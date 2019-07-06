Trump, Justice Department still looking for ways to add citizenship question to census

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – The president says he still wants the citizenship question on the census.

Immigrant rights and advocacy groups swear they’ll continue fighting that idea.

Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, led a protest outside ICE headquarters in Washington on Friday.

“We are going to go to our neighbors, to our workplaces, to any places to make sure people is going to be counted regardless of whether the citizenship question is included or not,” said Torres.

Complicating the issue is the fact that the census forms are already being printed.

The president said Friday that’s not a problem.

“We can also add an addition on, so we can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision,” he told reporters.

Torres says the issue should be a done deal and wants the president to move on.

“Mr. President, please, accept the decision,” he urged. “You have been defeated in court.”

That’s not likely to happen as the judge left the door open for the administration to plead its case again.