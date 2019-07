President Donald Trump speaks during an event on kidney health at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) _ President Trump said in a public speech from the White House that he is dropping the issue of putting the citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Instead, he said he will order federal agencies to collect citizenship data from other sources and provide it to the Commerce Bureau.

He said he will sign an executive order to that effect “immediately.”

Trump’s plan to add the citizenship question to the dicennial census was recently thwarted by the U.S. Supreme Court.