Trump dares House to impeach him with tweet of 2016 election map

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump took another shot at the House on Tuesday, daring them to impeach him over a phone call with the Ukranian president where he asks them to investigate Joe Biden.

Trump tweeted out a picture of the 2016 election map, broken down by county.

He has since made the tweet his “pinned tweet”, which puts a post at the top of your page.

The map has made the rounds on social media among Trump supporters, implying that the President is too popular to be impeached based on the map.

However, critics say that the map is misleading because despite Trump winning more counties by far, Hillary Clinton still won nearly 3 million more votes nationally than Trump.

Also, President Richard Nixon won 49 states and over 60 percent of the vote in the 1972 election but was still forced out in 1974 from the Watergate scandal.

Last week, Speaker Pelosi opened an impeachment inquiry into Trump. It is just the fourth time in American history an inquiry has been opened with Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton.

Only Johnson and Clinton were impeached, but neither was removed from office. Nixon resigned before an official impeachment vote could be held.