Trump authorizes release of ‘unredacted’ transcript of call with Ukranian president

NEW YORK (KETK) – Just hours after addressing the United Nations General Assembly, President Trump announced on Twitter that he has authorized the release of the “complete… unredacted transcript” of the phone call with the Ukranian leader about Joe Biden.
The phone call has been the latest scandal to rock the Trump administration and rejuvenated Democrats’ efforts to impeach him.
In the July call, Trump allegedly told the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of Joe Biden. The call came to light after a whistleblower from the intelligence community said that the call may have contained inappropriate comments by Trump.
Trump has denied the allegations and wrote on Twitter that “you will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call.” The release is scheduled for Wednesday.
Around the time of the phone call, the Trump administration froze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine. However, Trump has claimed that it was irrelevant to the phone call and froze the funds so more European countries would contribute.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing immense pressure from House Democrats to back impeachment proceedings against the President. Nearly 150 in their caucus, well more than half, are on the record in favor to some extent of impeachment.
House Democrats are scheduled to have a caucus conference call later this afternoon to discuss their next move.
Pelosi and other top House leaders have resisted the mounting pressure with the 2020 election looming in the horizon. The first primary votes are just over four months away.