NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) In the strangest college football season we've ever seen, Stephen F. Austin State University head football coach, Colby Carthel, has made it clear he wants his team on the field this fall, and on Saturday the Lumberjacks got their first victory of the season.

"Fortune favors the bold, and that's what we're doing, pushing forward to get our program to a different level," said Carthel. "It was good we were able to match up and get the game on so we appreciate them coming down, and I think everyone got a chance to get better tonight."