Troup woman arrested, charged with stealing from Azleway

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Troup woman was arrested and charged with theft of property from Azleway Children’s Services.

Toni Marie Rambo, 54, is accused of stealing almost $190,000 from Azleway, where she was employed as Director of Quality Control.

She was charged with theft of property greater than $100,000 in value and less than $300,000. The 1st degree felony is an enhanced charged as she is accused of stealing from a non-profit agency.

According to arrest documents, Rambo oversaw weekly cash allowances to children who reside at Azleway. The children would receive a certain amount of money for good behavior and for performing jobs. The Azleway staff would provide Rambo with allowance sheets detailing what each child had earned.

The documents allege that Rambo would alter the allowance sheet and show an increase in the amounts being disbursed. She would then keep the extra money for herself.

For example, according to the affidavit, on September 15, 2016, an allowance sheet was prepared showing that a child resident had earned $7. Rambo is alleged to have added $75 to that amount for a total of $82. The documents say she kept the $75 and gave $7 to the resident.

The documents allege that, using this system, Rambo misappropriated $48,049 in 2015, $53,546 in 2016, $42,969 in 2017, and $26,437 in 2018.

The thefts were discovered by a forensic accounting analysis, according to the arrest documents.

When questioned in August of 2018 by Azleway administrators, Rambo admitted to misappropriating the money and was fired soon after, the documents say.

Rambo was arrested and released Monday after posting bail on a $300,000 bond.

Azleway is a faith-based 501c3 nonprofit that provides foster care and adoption services and substance abuse programs in Texas.