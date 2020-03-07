Trinity Valley upends TJC, back in Region 14 title game for 1st time since 2017

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – As dominant as the Trinity Valley Cardinals have been over the years, it’s actually hard to imagine that have not played in the Region 14 Conference tournament championship game in three years.

So top-ranked and top-seeded TVCC turned back rival Tyler Junior College Friday 86-63 to reach tourney’s title game.

The Lady Cardinals will take on reigning tournament champ Angelina College at 4:00 p.m. Saturday at Centenary College’s Gold Dome with an automatic bid to the NJCAA women’s national tournament up for grabs.

Curtessia Dean led TVCC with 31 points, scoring her 1,200th career point in the process.

TJC will wait and see if their 23-9 record is good enough to give them an at-large bid to nationals.

Watch the video to see the highlights.