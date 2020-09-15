Trinity notifies residents of boil water notice

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) The Trinity Police Department is informing residents that a boil water notice has been placed for the City of Trinity,

The Trinity Police Department notified their community through a press release.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the city to notify residents that they should boil their water before they use it. This includes water used to wash your hands, brush your teeth and water used for drinking.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria,but all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure all harmful bacteria is removed, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Individuals may also purchase bottled water to drink or use at home in addition to boiling water.

Anyone may contact Steven Jones at 936-594-2507 with questions.

Public water system officials will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes once again.

This boil water notice will be required to remain in effect until the water system can adequately patch all of the holes in the underground storage tank at the underground storage tank plant and the ground storage tank at the ground storage tank plank.