Trinity County Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing man

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Donnie Ray Love, 76, is missing from Trinity Cove. Last contact with him was Wednesday morning by phone. It is unknown what he is wearing.

He needs heart and blood pressure medication.

His vehicle, a red 2012 Chevrolet Impala, license plate 6JLHW, is missing from his residence.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is urged to call TCSO at 936-642-1424.

Heart & Blood Pressure Medication Required: Donnie Ray Love 76/ white male missing from Trinity Cove. Last contact was by phone yesterday morning, unknown last seen wearing. He may or may not have his glasses on. His vehicle 6JLHW: 2012 Chevrolet Impala Red in color is also missing from his residence.