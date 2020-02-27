Trial underway for 2017 Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Tyler man is on trial murder for allegedly shooting a 24-year-old back in 2017.

Law enforcement says Dennis Odell Metcalf, 40, of Tyler, admitted to shooting the James Arthur Featherston, of Murchison, back in September of 2017.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said at the time that Metcalf surrendered to officials in the 21000 block of Easy Street in Chandler’s Forest Grove subdivision.

According to authorities, prior to the shooting, witnesses said there was no indication of an altercation between the two men.

They also said, there were no immediate signs the two knew each other.

Neither man resided at the address where the shooting occurred.

He was indicted just over a month later in November of 2017.