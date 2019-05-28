Trial gets underway on whether big pharma is responsible for opioid crisis

Live Now
NORMAN, Oklahoma (KETK) – The first big trial in the opioid crisis begins Tuesday in Oklahoma. 

The trial is set to get underway in Norman against consumer products giant Johnson & Johnson and several of the company’s subsidiaries.

The State of Oklahoma claims defendants helped create a public health crisis by marketing highly addictive opioids and misrepresenting the additional risks. 

“We’re very confident in what we believe will be a successful trial,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter told the nonprofit Bipartisan Policy Center earlier this month. “Sometimes businesses do bad things — and this is one of those instances.”

The trial could reveal documents and testimony that show what companies knew, when they knew it, and how they responded. 

The state has already reached several settlements with other drug makers. 

