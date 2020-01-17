Trent Williams, former Lobo, facing lawsuit after couple’s dog mauled by pitbull

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (CNN) – A Missouri City couple has filed a lawsuit against their neighbor, Trent Williams, after their dog was killed by one of his canines.

Williams is former Lobo and currently plays for the Washington Redskins.

The family’s attorney sent a letter to Williams last month, demanding him to get rid of his nine dogs.

Lindal Flowers told CNN her 3-year-old lab mix went outside for 10 minutes when it was attacked by Williams’ dog at the fence line.

“We’re being held captive in our own home,” she told CNN.

An iron fence separates the properties and Flowers thinks his dogs were able to grab her dogs and pull her under the fence.

“My whole intent for this is that I want the dogs out,” said Flowers. “They don’t belong in this community, in a residential community, with families. The fact that there are more than four dogs, the legal limit, is a concern for us.”

Flowers’ attorney claims Williams has between 10 to 12 Pitbulls at his property.

According to court documents, after Williams was notified of Sandy’s death, he allegedly said the dog “died like a b****.”

The lawsuit alleged Williams made a kennel in his backyard without proper authorization and claims he’s breeding the dogs under an Instagram business named “Silverback Bully Gang.”

Neighbors also told CNN last month the dogs are known to roam the streets, leaving them terrified.

After her dog was attacked, Flowers fears a person could be attacked next.

“That it’s going to happen to my children, that it’s going to happen to a small child, even an adult,” said Flowers.