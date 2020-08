ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tree was knocked down and reportedly blocked one lane on FM 706 near SH 94 in Angelina County.

A Texas Department of Transportation, TxDOT, official said that motorists should choose alternate routes until crew can clear the the roadway.

TxDOT also warns drivers to stay alert and reduce speed in the area.

For more information on road conditions in your area, check drivetexas.org.