UPDATE: SH 7, west of Center in Shelby County, is now clear and open for travel following an earlier crash.

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – Emergency crews are working to clear a truck rollover crash with a lost load on SH 7 west of Center.

The crash is affecting lanes west of the FM 711 intersection.

Drivers are urged to prepare for delays and find alternate routes if possible.

Check drivetexas.org for road conditions and delays statewide.