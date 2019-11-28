Traffic alert: 18-wheeler fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-20

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A portion of I-20 East in Smith County has been shut down after an 18-wheeler caught on fire Wednesday night. The tractor trailer is located near mile marker 550 on the freeway.

It’s unclear if a driver was inside when the blaze started or if anyone else was injured. Details of the cause of the fire are still being investigated as authorities work to quench the flames.

Authorities say both lanes have been closed temporarily. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route through the area until further notice. This is a developing story. KETK will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.