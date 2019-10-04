“TOUGHEST DUDE I KNOW”: SFA basketball coach presses on after cancer diagnosis

Nacogdoches, Texas (KETK)–SFA is starting basketball practice down in Nacogdoches, but this season will be a little different for the Lumberjacks.

One of their coaches is battling cancer and despite the diagnosis and the rounds of chemo he is still showing up.

As the Lumberjacks start another year of basketball practice seems more surreal.

Wade Mason, an assistant coach, was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.

“I’m thankful for all the love and the town’s been great, the university’s been great, the staff, team, but I don’t want this to be about me,” said Wade Mason. “Let’s focus on the cause, I’m going to be alright, I’m going to beat it but it’s bigger than me. I’m not the first person that’s been diagnosed with cancer and I won’t be the last.”

Because of this mindset, coach mason is showing up to practice and giving his all as if the diagnosis never happened.

“Strong man, selfless, all he cares about is others and I guess that’s why he’s coming back to help,” said Kevon Harris, SFA basketball player.

“Toughest dude I know, great inspiration to all of us and coaches really heard and gives us great strength,” said Kyle Keller, SFA men’s head basketball coach. “If he can do that then what can be so bad? I’ve known him since he was a teenager and I know his mind and I know his heart and he’s a warrior.”

Most people would think going through this illness is a hard journey, but most people don’t know Wade Mason.

“This is easy for me,” said Coach Mason. “People don’t know, the staff know, the players don’t even know, my daughter has sickle cell. That’s hard. Being a parent and I can’t cure her or save her, that’s hard. Me having cancer, that’s easy.”

To Coach Mason, this is all so much bigger than him.

“It’s God’s will, whatever His plan is for my life I’m at peace with it,” he said. “My thing is to raise awareness and let’s find a cure for it so nobody else will have to go through this.”

So until then, the Lumberjacks have a season to play.

“He’s told us not to think about him, play for him but I’m sure in the back of our player’s minds, how could they not think of him,” said Keller.

One day at a time, one practice at a time, and one game at a time.