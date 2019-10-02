TOTAL LOSS: Several Rusk County fire departments battle giant house fire

Rusk County Fire Departments respond to house fire on CR 278D

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Three Rusk County fire departments spend Tuesday night battling a house fire on County Road 278D.

Crews were called to the area a little after 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived the house was engulfed in flames and smoke.

According to Crims Chapel Fire Department, the family was able to make it out of the home safely. No reports of any injuries.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire without any problems.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

CLICK TO SEE ALL PHOTOS. COURTESY: CRIMS CHAPEL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT