Live Now
A KETK Special Report on the President’s arrival in El Paso to meet with victims, protests nearby
cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Register your shelter or rescue group to join Clear The Shelters.

Yorkie credited with helping officers arrest Lufkin robbery suspect

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Lufkin Police Department is crediting a dog with helping them arrest a robbery suspect Wednesday morning.

According to police, shortly before 9 a.m. dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she had just been shoved to the ground by two men behind H.E.B. and they had stolen $60.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and noticed a dog lingering near a wooded area.

They said Cooper, the three-year-old Yorkie Schnauzer mix, was wagging his tail excitedly and trying to get into the bushes.

“We could tell from the dog’s behavior that someone was in there. Without that dog’s help, we never would have found the suspect,” said one of the officers.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Huitt, 36, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after the woman identified him as her attacker.

Christopher Huitt

The other thief is still at large, and the woman’s woman was not recovered.

This is second time in less than a week that Huitt has been arrested for robbery.

Officers say on Friday, he ripped a purse from a woman’s shoulder near First Baptist Church and ran off. He was located and taken into custody.

The woman’s money was recovered and returned to her.

During his Friday arrest, Huitt was also found in possession of a laptop and digital camera reported stolen earlier that morning from Denum Moving Company.

Huitt remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters East Texas Map

Clear the Shelters: Pet Adoption Quiz

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC