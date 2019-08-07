Yorkie credited with helping officers arrest Lufkin robbery suspect

The Lufkin Police Department is crediting a dog with helping them arrest a robbery suspect Wednesday morning.

According to police, shortly before 9 a.m. dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she had just been shoved to the ground by two men behind H.E.B. and they had stolen $60.

When officers arrived, they searched the area and noticed a dog lingering near a wooded area.

They said Cooper, the three-year-old Yorkie Schnauzer mix, was wagging his tail excitedly and trying to get into the bushes.

“We could tell from the dog’s behavior that someone was in there. Without that dog’s help, we never would have found the suspect,” said one of the officers.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Huitt, 36, of Lufkin, was taken into custody after the woman identified him as her attacker.

Christopher Huitt

The other thief is still at large, and the woman’s woman was not recovered.

This is second time in less than a week that Huitt has been arrested for robbery.

Officers say on Friday, he ripped a purse from a woman’s shoulder near First Baptist Church and ran off. He was located and taken into custody.

The woman’s money was recovered and returned to her.

During his Friday arrest, Huitt was also found in possession of a laptop and digital camera reported stolen earlier that morning from Denum Moving Company.

Huitt remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $150,000 bond.