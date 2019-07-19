YLEH: Longtime prosecutor throws her hat in the ring for Henderson County DA

A longtime prosecutor has thrown her hat in the ring for the Henderson County District Attorney.

Jenny Palmer plans to run as a Republican in the March 2020 primary.

I am running for District Attorney of Henderson County because I believe that Henderson County needs a District Attorney who is both a strong leader and an effective prosecutor that will work with all law enforcement in ensuring justice for all victims. I believe that while justice starts with law enforcement at the scene of the crime, it doesn’t end until the District Attorney’s office follows through by relentlessly seeking justice. Jenny Palmer

She adds, “I am an experienced trial attorney that is ready to hold people accountable for their actions. I spent years as a Crimes Against Children Prosecutor, making sure that child predators were punished severely. I am passionate about victim’s rights and working with law enforcement officers. I pledge to be the strong leader that Henderson County needs, from the scene of the crime until conviction.”

Jenny is a 2005 graduate of Baylor University School of Law.

She and her husband, longtime Republicans, along with their two children, have lived in Henderson County for many years