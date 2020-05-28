WRITE THIS DOWN: Country music legend George Strait makes PSA urging safety, hygiene to fight COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The State of Texas has enlisted the help of music royalty in the fight against COVID-19.

George Strait, known to fans as “King George,” has released a new public service announcement urging Texans to practice good hygiene, wear a face mask, and stay six feet away from others in public to protect themselves and their communities from the spread of COVID-19.

“We all know that being Texan means being friendly,” Strait says in the PSA. “And as we open Texas back up, it’s important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans.

“So go on, write this down, take a little note, to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19,” Strait says, referencing one of his many hits. “Wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public. Let’s show the world what it means to be Texan by staying safe and staying friendly.”

Texas has an estimated 57,921 cases of COVID-19, according to the Department of State Health Services, and has suffered 1,562 deaths.

The U.S. has surpassed 100,000 deaths from the virus and has more than 1.69 million estimated cases, according to the CDC.