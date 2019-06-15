Wreath laying ceremony held to commemorate Bush couple’s birthdays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) – The Bush family grandchildren, all 17 of them, met at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to celebrate their grandparent’s birthdays.

George H.W. Bush was born on June 12, 1924 and would have been 95-years-old. Barbara Bush was born on June 8, 1925 and would have been 94-years-old.

The grandchildren gathered for the first time since President Bush’s interment on December 6, 2018.







Barbara passed away on April 17, 2018 with George passing seven months later on November 30, 2018.

12 of the grandchildren planned to skydive on Saturday to continue the birthday tradition of George, but it was cancelled due to high winds.

The plan was to skydive in groups and land in front of the Presidential Library.