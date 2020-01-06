Worshippers return to Fort Worth church one week after fatal shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK/NBC-DFW) – One week after a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at White Settlement church, parishioners packed in to worship and support their congregation, according to NBC-DFW.

Senior Minister Britt Farmer told church members he’s struggled to be thankful after losing two friends last week.

“Emotionally, if I could have been selfish, I would have said, ‘I don’t want to be there.’ But I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Farmer said.

When the gunman pulled out a shotgun during last week’s service, one parishioner pulled out his own weapon but was shot and killed.

“Love never ends. You can take people away from us and God’s going to supply us with new ones. As long as we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we can take joy in the fact that those people are a lot better off than we are,” Farmer said.

He said the church didn’t have any extra security after a week of tribulation, but he welcomed a uniformed Fort Worth city marshal who was there to worship.

Over the course of worship, there were plenty of hugs, while comfort dogs Pax and Phoebe helped heal the littlest hearts.

“We spent a lot of time with children just helping them relax and realize that this is a safe place to be. God’s here, and there’s no fear for them,” said St. Paul Lutheran Comfort Dog Coordinator Janice Marut,

There will be grief counselors at the church on Tuesday for those who need them as the church continues to grief and grow together.