World’s largest collection of remaining Titanic life jackets coming to Pigeon Forge

The largest collection of remaining life jackets from the Titanic will soon be on display at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge.

Out of the 3,000 life jackets from the RMS Titanic, only one dozen are known to still exist.

Six out of those 12 life jackets will be on display starting July 1 at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge.

According to the museum’s president, the life jackets were made of hard cork and canvas, which made it dangerous for those who were forced to jump in the water when the ship went down.

This is the first time the life jackets will be on display anywhere, according to President, COO and Co-Owner, Mary Kellogg-Joslyn.

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge is open every day beginning at 9 a.m. You can order tickets online here.