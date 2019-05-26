World War II veteran, 91, receives high school diploma over 70 years later

world war two vet

World War II veteran, Pete Sabedra, 91, walked across the stage to receive his honorary high school diploma over 70 years later on Saturday evening. 

Sabedra was a member of the Hillsborough High School class of 1943. He was unable to walk the stage that spring, after being inducted into the U.S. Army during the spring semester of his senior year. 

He received his diploma after being honorably discharged in 1946, but never walked the stage. 

His granddaughter, Ana Palermo, reached out on Facebook for help arrange the surprise for her grandfather. 

