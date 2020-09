A view of the Globe Life Field, the newly-built home of the Texas Rangers, with the roof open from a perspective along the third base line is shown in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The large video screen at the top of the stadium shows upcoming high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 to be held at the park. The Rangers were supposed to have its home opener on March 31, against the Los Angeles Angels, but have yet to see one game played in it this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The World series will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, according to a tweet by Governor Greg Abbott.

The World Series will be played this year in…

…Arlington, Texas.



At @GlobeLifeField.



Home of the @Rangers.https://t.co/sXRRXOrmUA via @luxury — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 10, 2020

The news was first reported in a Bloomberg article, which attributed the news to a source who “who asked not to be identified because the plan isn’t yet public.”