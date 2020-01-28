World leaders, survivors mark 75 years since Auschwitz liberation

OSWIECIM, Poland (KETK) – World leaders joined together with Holocaust survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp, Auschwitz.

More than one million people died at the camp with many of them being Jewish.

Survivors walked through the camp and laid wreaths for the victims at the camp’s execution wall.

Governor Gregg Abbott spoke at the state capitol to commemorate the day and honor the ones that were lost.

He said with the rise of anti-semitic attacks across the country he plans to form a new commission focusing on similar hate crimes across the state.

“We share in the blessings of liberty, but also we share in the burden of vigilance,” said Abbott. “I will soon be announcing a new commission, a commission in texas to identify and combat anti-semitism in texas.”

The Governor also said he plans to adopt the international definition of anti-semitism into state law during the next legislative session.