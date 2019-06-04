Woodville priests suspended for allegation of sexual misconduct

FILE – This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans. As U.S. Catholic bishops gather for an important national assembly, the clergy sex abuse crisis dominates their agenda. But it’s only one of several daunting challenges facing the nation’s […]

A priest in Woodville has been suspended for an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Bishop Curtis J. Guillory of Beaumont released a statement saying Msgr. Frank Rossi, pastor of Our Lady of the Pines Parish in Woodville, has been suspended “pending the outcome of a criminal investigation of sexual misconduct involving an adult woman.”

The alleged misconduct occured while Rossi was a pastor in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Guillory said in his statement that he accepted Rossi for ministry in the Diocese of Beaumont in May 2017.

“Msgr. Rossi came to our diocese from the (archdiocese) as a priest in good standing after having completed a renewal program for clergy and religious in order to ensure he possessed the necessary tools to live a holy priestly life,” the statement said.

“The renewal center staff recommended Msgr. Rossi’s return to active priestly ministry without restrictions,” the statement said. “At the time he began his ministry at Our Lady of the Pines in Woodville, there was no criminal investigation of him.”

Guillory said the Beaumont diocese has not “received any allegations of misconduct” regarding Rossi during his ministry in that diocese.