Wood County veterans group cancels Memorial Day event

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Wood County Military Veterans Committee has announced it is canceling its annual Memorial Day celebration.

The committee said it is canceling the event for “safety reasons” centered around the “developing situation with COVID-19.”

“We pray that everyone at 12 p.m. May 25, 2020, will take a moment of silence in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and dedicated to all who served,” the committee said in a statement.

Wood County has confirmed 22 cases of COVID-19, the disease called by the novel coronavirus, and has suffered one death. It has an estimated 13 recoveries.