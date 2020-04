POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Polk County officials have released more information about those who died in and the damage caused by the tornado that ripped through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Three people died in the storm. The Polk County Emergency Management Office did not identify the deceased, but said in a Facebook post that they were a female in her twenties, a male in his 50s, "and another male for which we do not have an age range at this time."