Wood County announces 1st confirmed case of COVID-19

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Wood County.

The individual is hospitalized and was exposed by community spread.

“We were advised today that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in our county, apparently due to community spread,” said Wood County Judge Lucy hebron.

“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual,” said George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer for NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials.”

“It is critical that all citizens follow the social distancing requirements, CDC guidelines, and the presidential and gubernatorial orders, now more than ever,” said Hebron.

She urged the public to observe these policies to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who has been exposed to a sick traveler, has been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or is experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing is urged to contact their health care provider. Please call before going to a medical provider to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

Self-quarantining for 14 days is strongly recommended.

The CDC recommends the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.

Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

You can find more information on COVID-19 at the sites: